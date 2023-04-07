What’s open and closed over the Easter long weekend in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Spring has sprung (sort of) and the Easter long weekend is here.

This is a guide to what’s open and closed in and around Montreal. Beyond holiday scheduling, the ongoing power outages due to Wednesday’s powerful ice storm could mean stores and facilities that would be open are not. Check Hydro-Québec’s outages map before heading out.

Public transit

Montreal’s public transit authority says buses will be running on a holiday schedule for both Good Friday and Easter Monday.

The STM suggests looking up the specific times for your bus route.

[Holiday] 📆🐰 April 7 is Good Friday! Our schedules are adjusted. 📞 Customer service is open from 8h30 to 16h30.

👛 The lost and found counter is closed. Plan your trips ⏩ https://t.co/5Y1bC3qVbm pic.twitter.com/i19xdqJ6Jf — STM (@stminfo) April 7, 2023

The SAQ and SQDC

Quebec’s liquor commission’s hours vary depending on the day and location. The majority of SAQ outlets are open throughout the weekend, including Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Planning on buying a bottle of wine? Check the SAQ’s website for your store’s opening hours.

When it comes to cannabis, the SQDC’s stores are open this weekend, except Sunday. Labour strikes could affect some locations though.

Canada Post

Canada Post is closed for the holidays meaning there will be no mail delivery or collection on Friday and Monday.

Post offices operated by private-sector parties will be open according to the service hours of the host business.

Malls, grocery stores

Shopping centres like Fairview Pointe-Claire and Carrefour Laval are open for most of the weekend but closed on Sunday.

The same goes for larger grocery stores.

Public markets

The majority of Montreal’s public markets are open during the weekend, according to their regular schedules.

Montreal digital services and permit requests

The City of Montreal says the services it is providing online will be maintained over the holiday. However, emails and other requests sent Friday through Monday will only be answered on Tuesday, April 11.

Access Montreal offices and permit counters will be closed Friday through Monday, reopening next Tuesday.

Garbage, composting and recycling pickup

Waste collection will be maintained across the city, depending on each borough’s schedule.

Ecocentres

The ecocentres are open Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., but they will be closed from Saturday through Monday.

Ecocentres will reopen Tuesday.

Cultural and sporting facilities

Since each sport facility has its own schedule, Montrealers are encouraged to reach out directly to their local centre before leaving the house to see if they are open.

Libraries and cultural centres’ hours also vary depending on the borough, though some are open for those without power.

Espace pour la vie installations

All Espace pour la vie installations are open to the public all weekend.

Buying tickets in advance for the Biodôme, the Botanical Gardens, Planetarium and the Insectarium is recommended.

Municipal court

Service counters and courtrooms will be closed for the long weekend. The city says only appearances for detainees will be maintained at the Gosford Street location.

— with files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier