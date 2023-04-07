Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Woman arrested for impaired driving after stolen vehicle crashes into Mississauga pole

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 7, 2023 9:02 am
File photo. Peel Regional Police cruiser and police tape. View image in full screen
File photo. Peel Regional Police cruiser and police tape. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Peel Regional Police say a woman has been arrested for impairing driving after crashing a stolen vehicle into a pole in Mississauga, Ont., early Friday.

Police said the crash happened at Dundas Street and Glen Erin Drive at around 6 a.m.

A vehicle had driven into a pole knocking it down and the lights went out in the immediate area, police said.

A female driver was reportedly seen running away from the scene. Officers found her a short time later and arrested her.

Read more: Several Hondas, Toyotas recovered after Mississauga auto theft investigation

She was taken into custody for an impaired-related offence, police said.

They also said the vehicle involved in the crash was stolen.

The area was closed due to the fallen traffic pole on the road.

No injuries were reported.

Click to play video: 'Toronto Police recover $980K in stolen property from carjackings, armed robberies'
Toronto Police recover $980K in stolen property from carjackings, armed robberies
