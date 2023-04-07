Woman arrested for impaired driving after stolen vehicle crashes into Mississauga pole

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a woman has been arrested for impairing driving after crashing a stolen vehicle into a pole in Mississauga, Ont., early Friday.

Police said the crash happened at Dundas Street and Glen Erin Drive at around 6 a.m.

A vehicle had driven into a pole knocking it down and the lights went out in the immediate area, police said.

A female driver was reportedly seen running away from the scene. Officers found her a short time later and arrested her.

She was taken into custody for an impaired-related offence, police said.

They also said the vehicle involved in the crash was stolen.

Story continues below advertisement

The area was closed due to the fallen traffic pole on the road.

No injuries were reported.

COLLISION

– Dundas St W / Glen Erin Dr #Mississauga

– One vehicle into a pole

– Pole knocked down, lights are out

– Female driver seen running away

– #PRP on scene

– R/C 6:08am

– 23-0112249 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) April 7, 2023

UPDATE

– female is in custody for an impaired-related offence

– no injuries reported from the collision — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) April 7, 2023