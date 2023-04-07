Several Hondas, Toyotas recovered after Mississauga auto theft investigation

See more sharing options

Peel Regional Police say two men are facing charges after several vehicles were recovered Wedenesday during an auto theft investigation in Mississauga, Ont.

Police said on April 5, officers investigated an industrial unit in the Meyerside Drive and Dixie Road area in Mississauga.

Investigators allege the unit has multiple stolen vehicles inside.

Police said they recovered two 2022 Honda CRVs, a 2020 Honda CRV, a 2017 Honda Pilot, two 2021 Toyota Highlanders and a 2015 Toyota Sienna.

The registered owners of the seven stolen vehicles were contacted by Peel police officers, they said.

Two men were charged in relation to the investigation.

Kingsley Mensah, 33, and Clinton Asante, 29, were each charged with seven counts of possession of property obtained by crime and seven counts of trafficking stolen goods over $5,000.

Police said Asante was released with a future court date and Mensah was held for a bail hearing.