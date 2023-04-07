Menu

Comments

Crime

Several Hondas, Toyotas recovered after Mississauga auto theft investigation

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 7, 2023 8:08 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Peel Regional Police say two men are facing charges after several vehicles were recovered Wedenesday during an auto theft investigation in Mississauga, Ont.

Police said on April 5, officers investigated an industrial unit in the Meyerside Drive and Dixie Road area in Mississauga.

Investigators allege the unit has multiple stolen vehicles inside.

Police said they recovered two 2022 Honda CRVs, a 2020 Honda CRV, a 2017 Honda Pilot, two 2021 Toyota Highlanders and a 2015 Toyota Sienna.

The registered owners of the seven stolen vehicles were contacted by Peel police officers, they said.

Two men were charged in relation to the investigation.

Kingsley Mensah, 33, and Clinton Asante, 29, were each charged with seven counts of possession of property obtained by crime and seven counts of trafficking stolen goods over $5,000.

Trending Now

Police said Asante was released with a future court date and Mensah was held for a bail hearing.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

