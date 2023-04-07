Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Passenger killed, driver injured after crash on Highway 410

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 7, 2023 6:53 am
An OPP patch. View image in full screen
An OPP patch. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Ontario Provincial Police say a passenger has died and the driver has critical injuries after a crash on Highway 410 early Friday.

Police said the crash happened in the southbound Highway 410 lanes near Highway 407.

The crash was between two vehicles.

One vehicle carried the driver and passenger while no one in the second vehicle was injured, police said.

No gender or ages of the deceased or injured were released.

Advertisement
More on Canada
OPPCrashOntario Provincial PoliceFatal CrashMississaugaBramptonHighway 407Highway 410Highway 410 crash
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers