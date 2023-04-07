Passenger killed, driver injured after crash on Highway 410

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Provincial Police say a passenger has died and the driver has critical injuries after a crash on Highway 410 early Friday.

Police said the crash happened in the southbound Highway 410 lanes near Highway 407.

The crash was between two vehicles.

One vehicle carried the driver and passenger while no one in the second vehicle was injured, police said.

No gender or ages of the deceased or injured were released.

Fatal collision: SB #Hwy410/407 #MississaugaOPP is currently investigating a collision involving two vehicles that claimed the life of a passenger and sent the driver to hospital with critical injuries. There are no injuries to anyone in the second vehicle. Updates to follow. — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) April 7, 2023