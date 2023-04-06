Barrie beats Hamilton, Bulldogs on brink of elimination

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Bulldogs find themselves on the brink of elimination following a 4-1 loss against the Barrie Colts Thursday night.

Hamilton got off on the right foot in Game 5 of their first-round Ontario Hockey League playoff series against the Colts when forward Nick Lardis scored his fourth goal of the post-season.

The icebreaker came 5:07 into the opening period, but the Bulldogs’ lead was short-lived.

2:45 later, Jacob Frasca scored for the hometown Colts to even the game at 1-1 and with 10:30 remaining in the first period Evan Vierlang gave Barrie a 2-1 advantage.

The Bulldogs and Colts played a scoreless second frame before Barrie’s Brandt Clarke iced the game with an empty net goal with just under 90 seconds to go in regulation.

It was Clarke’s 14th point of the post-season, tops in the OHL.

One of the highlights for the Colts, and their fans, came with 31 seconds to play when goalie Anson Thornton fired the puck into Hamilton’s empty net to make it 4-1.

The Bulldogs will host Game 6 on Monday night at FirstOntario Centre in what could be the team’s final game in Hamilton.

With the downtown Hamilton arena set to undergo roughly two years worth of renovations, the Dogs are set to play their home games in nearby Brantford for at least the next three years.

Game 1 – Thursday, March 30 at Barrie, (Colts 10, Bulldogs 2)

Game 2 – Saturday, April 1 at Barrie, (Colts 6, Bulldogs 3)

Game 3 – Sunday, April 2 at Hamilton, (Bulldogs 6, Colts 3)

Game 4 – Tuesday, April 4 at Hamilton, (Bulldogs 5, Colts 3)

Game 5 – Thursday, April 6 at Barrie, (Colts 4, Bulldogs 1)

Game 6 – Monday, April 10 at Hamilton, 7 p.m.*

Game 7 – Tuesday, April 11 at Barrie, 7:30 p.m.*

*if necessary