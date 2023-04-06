Menu

Crime

Boy, 14, charged with attempted murder after teen stabbed in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 6, 2023 4:05 pm
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019.
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL
A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on April 1, officers received a report of a stabbing in the Thorncliffe Park Drive area.

Officers said a 16-year-old boy was stabbed and was taken to hospital with life-threatening-injuries.

16-year-old boy arrested after man injured in daytime downtown Toronto stabbing

According to police, on Thursday, a 14-year-old boy was arrested.

He has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and failing to comply with an order.

Officers said the boy was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

His identity cannot be released under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

