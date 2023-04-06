Menu

Crime

Man injured after daytime stabbing in downtown Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 6, 2023 11:38 am
Image from the scene near O'Keefe Lane in the Yonge and Gerrard streets area on April 6, 2023. View image in full screen
Image from the scene near O'Keefe Lane in the Yonge and Gerrard streets area on April 6, 2023. Kevin Smith / Global News
Toronto police say a man has life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in the downtown area late Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to O’Keefe Lane, near Yonge and Gerrard streets, at around 11 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Police said a man had reportedly been stabbed in the abdomen.

Read more: 2 suspects sought in connection with Toronto break and enter: police

Paramedics said the man was taken to hospital in serious condition. In a later update from police, they said the injuries were life-threatening.

No age for the victim was given and no suspect description released.

The area where the stabbing happened encompasses Toronto Metropolitan University campus.

