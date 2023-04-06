Man injured after daytime stabbing in downtown Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man has life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in the downtown area late Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to O’Keefe Lane, near Yonge and Gerrard streets, at around 11 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Police said a man had reportedly been stabbed in the abdomen.

Paramedics said the man was taken to hospital in serious condition. In a later update from police, they said the injuries were life-threatening.

No age for the victim was given and no suspect description released.

The area where the stabbing happened encompasses Toronto Metropolitan University campus.

