Crime

3 men charged with 1st-degree murder in Ontario death of Alberta man

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 6, 2023 3:52 pm
Halton Police on scene at a residence on Belt Lane at Littlefield Road hours after a fatal shooting around 1 a.m. Friday Aug. 19, 2022. View image in full screen
Halton Police on scene at a residence on Belt Lane at Littlefield Road hours after a fatal shooting around 1 a.m. Friday Aug. 19, 2022. Global News
Three men are facing murder charges in the death of a 27-year-old man from Alberta in a shooting last year in Oakville, Ont.

Halton Regional Police say officers found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of Belt Lane and Littlefield Road in Oakville on Aug. 19.

They say Arman Dhillon of Alberta was pronounced dead at the scene and an adult woman sustained “life-altering” injuries, but survived the shooting.

Read more: Police identify victim, suspect vehicle tied to fatal overnight shooting in Oakville: police

Halton police searched several locations in the Greater Toronto Area on Tuesday along with Peel Regional police and Hamilton police and arrested three men.

Police say a 30-year-old man from Pickering, a 29-year-old man from Edmonton, and a 25-year-old man from Calgary are charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Police say none of the accused were on a release for violent crime at the time of the murder and the homicide was a targeted action as a part of a larger criminal-based conflict.

CrimeAlbertaMurderHalton Regional PoliceOakvillehalton policeOakville murderalberta man murdered oakvilleArman Dhillon
© 2023 The Canadian Press

