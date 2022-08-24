Police identify victim, suspect vehicle tied to fatal overnight shooting in Oakville: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say the victim in an overnight fatal shooting at an Oakville, Ont., residence late last week is from Alberta.

In an update, detectives say the deceased was one of two people hit by gunfire around 1 a.m. Aug. 19 in an area of Belt Lane and Littlefield Road, not far from near Bronte Road and the Queen Elizabeth Way.

Investigators say multiple shots were fired into at least two residences during the occurrence and believe suspects chased the victim down a street before shooting him.

The man would die on scene and a female victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Halton police say 27-year-old Arman Dhillon was the man killed by the gunfire.

A white Acura MDX, set on fire on Addingham Crescent around the time of the shooting, has also been identified as the suspect vehicle used by the perpetrators.

View image in full screen Halton Police homicide investigators have identified 27-year-old Arman Dhillon of Alberta as the deceased in an overnight shooting incident in Oakville on Aug, 19, 2022. Halton Regional Police

“We do believe this is a targeted shooting … obviously, they have a firearm and are using it as they see fit,” Const. Steve Elms told reporters Friday afternoon.

“So at this point, we’re looking to identify the suspects and for the public’s assistance in identifying them and the vehicle.”

Police are appealing for witnesses and property owners that may have surveillance video or dashcam footage between midnight to 2 a.m. on Aug. 19 to reach out to Halton police or anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

