Man’s suspicious death now considered Montreal’s 7th homicide of 2023, police say

Montreal police have officially ruled the suspicious death of a 71-year-old man in the city’s Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie borough as a homicide.

Police gave an update Thursday to say there have been no arrests in the victim’s death, which occurred last weekend.

Authorities were called to an apartment on the morning of March 31, where they found the man’s body.

At the time, police said there were signs of violence on the victim but that the cause of death remained unclear.

An investigation is underway, but no other details were provided.

The man’s death marks the city’s seventh homicide of the year.

