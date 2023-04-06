Menu

Canada

Man’s suspicious death now considered Montreal’s 7th homicide of 2023, police say

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted April 6, 2023 3:29 pm
Global News Morning headlines: April 6, 2023
WATCH: Laura Casella has the Global News Morning headlines for Thursday, April 6, 2023
Montreal police have officially ruled the suspicious death of a 71-year-old man in the city’s Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie borough as a homicide.

Police gave an update Thursday to say there have been no arrests in the victim’s death, which occurred last weekend.

Authorities were called to an apartment on the morning of March 31, where they found the man’s body.

Read more: Montreal police investigate ‘suspicious’ death of 71-year-old man

At the time, police said there were signs of violence on the victim but that the cause of death remained unclear.

An investigation is underway, but no other details were provided.

The man’s death marks the city’s seventh homicide of the year.

Click to play video: 'Montreal police investigate suspicious death of 71-year-old man'
Montreal police investigate suspicious death of 71-year-old man
