Canada

Alberta premier says politicians cannot talk to accused, but her call was OK

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 6, 2023 2:56 pm
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks at the Canada Strong and Free Network in Ottawa on Thursday, March 23, 2023. Smith, a week after she was overheard on a leaked phone call offering to help an accused with his upcoming criminal trial, says MLAs and cabinet ministers are not free to engage in such discussions because the system must be independent. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks at the Canada Strong and Free Network in Ottawa on Thursday, March 23, 2023. Smith, a week after she was overheard on a leaked phone call offering to help an accused with his upcoming criminal trial, says MLAs and cabinet ministers are not free to engage in such discussions because the system must be independent. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, a week after she was overheard on a leaked phone call offering to help an accused with his upcoming criminal trial, says MLAs and cabinet ministers are not free to engage in such discussions because the system must be independent.

Smith says her conversation with Calgary street pastor Artur Pawlowski about his trial stemming from a COVID-19 protest does not represent a policy change by her government.

She also says she did nothing irregular on the call, and her job as a politician is to consult a broad range of people and raise their concerns.

Read more: ‘Clear violation’: Experts say Alberta premier must explain call with accused

During the call, the premier tells Pawlowski the charges against him are politically motivated while offering to make inquiries on his behalf and sharing details with him about internal disagreements over Crown strategy.

Legal experts say the call was a clear violation of the democratic guardrail that keeps politicians from having a say in who gets charged and how cases are prosecuted.

The Opposition NDP says the United Conservative Party premier must explain why she was on the call, whether she is continuing these conversations and whether she has spoken to other accused with cases before the courts.

Alberta politicsAlberta GovernmentUCPUnited Conservative PartyDanielle SmithArtur PawlowskiDanielle Smith phone call
© 2023 The Canadian Press

