B.C. health officials provide update on respiratory season

With spring in full swing, the province is set to provide an update on the respiratory illness season.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are expected to provide an update at 1 p.m.

This announcement comes after what health officials called a “winter surge” in respiratory illnesses at the end of last year as the province was plagued with a surge in COVID-19, influenza and RSV infection cases.

The province said last fall that it planned on adding 1,500 more hospital beds if needed, going into spring.

On Tuesday, the government announced it is set to become the first province in Canada to enact prescribed patient-to-nurse ratios in the health-care system.

The provincial government has announced $750 million over the next three years to address a chronic, provincewide nursing shortage, which has resulted in “different standards, in different places in B.C.,” Dix.

The new ratios will be one-to-one for critical care patients, one nurse for every two mental health patients, one-to-three for specialized care patients and four-to-one for palliative care patients.

“The key part in what is happening is ensuring a standardization of care,” Dix said at the Tuesday announcement.

“These are changes that make British Columbia the number one place for nurses to be nurses.”

More to come.