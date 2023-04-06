Menu

Health

B.C. health officials provide update on respiratory season

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 6, 2023 1:31 pm
A nurse attends to a patient in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Surrey Memorial Hospital in Surrey, B.C., Friday, June 4, 2021. The average cost of treating a COVID-19 patient who needs intensive care in Canada is estimated at over $50,000 compared with $8,400 for someone who's had a heart attack, a new report says. View image in full screen
A nurse attends to a patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at Surrey Memorial Hospital in Surrey, B.C., Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
With spring in full swing, the province is set to provide an update on the respiratory illness season.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are expected to provide an update at 1 p.m.

It will be live-streamed above and on BC1.

This announcement comes after what health officials called a “winter surge” in respiratory illnesses at the end of last year as the province was plagued with a surge in COVID-19, influenza and RSV infection cases.

The province said last fall that it planned on adding 1,500 more hospital beds if needed, going into spring.

How new nurse-to-patient ratio will help improve patient care

Read more: B.C. to get patient-to-nurse ratios, a first in Canada

On Tuesday, the government announced it is set to become the first province in Canada to enact prescribed patient-to-nurse ratios in the health-care system.

The provincial government has announced $750 million over the next three years to address a chronic, provincewide nursing shortage, which has resulted in “different standards, in different places in B.C.,” Dix.

The new ratios will be one-to-one for critical care patients, one nurse for every two mental health patients, one-to-three for specialized care patients and four-to-one for palliative care patients.

“The key part in what is happening is ensuring a standardization of care,” Dix said at the Tuesday announcement.

“These are changes that make British Columbia the number one place for nurses to be nurses.”

More to come.

COVIDInfluenzaBonnie Henrybc covid updatersvbc flu seasonBc Covid Rulesflu season BCrespiratory systemBC respiratory season
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

