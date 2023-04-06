Menu

Headline link
Crime

Young girls walking in Toronto neighbourhood reportedly harassed by man over multiple days

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 6, 2023 12:11 pm
Police say this man is wanted. View image in full screen
Police say this man is wanted. Handout / Toronto Police
Police say they’re trying to identify a man who reportedly harassed young girls walking in a Toronto neighbourhood.

Toronto police issued a news release Thursday saying that a man harassed girls who were walking in the area of Pape and Floyd avenues each day from Sunday to Tuesday this week.

Police said he made “inappropriate comments” to the girls, who were all under 13 years old, and asked them to go with him.

Officers released an image of a suspect.

Police said the man is described as around 25 to 30 years old with short black hair. He was unshaven, wearing a white shirt, black jacket, green pants and black running shoes, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoToronto crimetoronto police serviceHarassmentCriminal Harassmentgirls harassed torontoPape and Floyd avenues
