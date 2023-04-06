Young girls walking in Toronto neighbourhood reportedly harassed by man over multiple days

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they’re trying to identify a man who reportedly harassed young girls walking in a Toronto neighbourhood.

Toronto police issued a news release Thursday saying that a man harassed girls who were walking in the area of Pape and Floyd avenues each day from Sunday to Tuesday this week.

Police said he made “inappropriate comments” to the girls, who were all under 13 years old, and asked them to go with him.

Read more: Man injured after daytime stabbing in downtown Toronto

Officers released an image of a suspect.

Police said the man is described as around 25 to 30 years old with short black hair. He was unshaven, wearing a white shirt, black jacket, green pants and black running shoes, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.