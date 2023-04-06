Menu

Crime

Suspect vehicle image released after drive-by shooting in Schomberg

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 6, 2023 9:06 am
Image of the suspect vehicle.
York Regional Police / YouTube
York Regional Police say a video of a suspect vehicle has been released in relation to a drive-by shooting in Schomberg two months ago.

On the morning of Feb. 12, a shooting was reported on Centre Street, between Church Street and Rebellion Way.

Police said a man was out walking on the residential road when a car sped past him and opened fire.

Several gunshots were fired from the vehicle striking the man several times, police said.

When officers arrived, investigators said the victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries from gunshot wounds.

In an update on Thursday, police said they were able to determine two suspects were in the car and have released a vehicle description.

A video posted by York Regional Police shows a white 2021 Lexus RX-350 with Ontario licence plate CXAK 183 speeding down a street.

They also said the vehicle was reported stolen from Toronto.

Police said anyone who sees the vehicle can contact them.

