School cancellations around southern Manitoba on Thursday, April 6

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted April 6, 2023 6:41 am
The latest cancellations in Manitoba. View image in full screen
The latest cancellations in Manitoba. Global News
Here’s a list of school and other cancellations around Southern Manitoba for Thursday, April 6 2023.

Read more: Southern Manitoba digging its way out as spring snowstorm hits

Bus cancellations:

School closures:

  • Hutterian Colony School sites (Prairie Rose School Division)
  • Hanover School Division
  • Prairie Rose School Division
  • DSFM:
    • École Lagimodière (Lorette)
    • École Pointe des Chênes (Sainte-Anne)
    • École Saint-Joachim (La Broquerie)
    • École Réal-Bérard (Saint-Pierre-Joly)
    • École Gabrielle-Roy (IDC)
    • École Saint-Georges
    • École Saint-Jean-Baptiste
    • École Sainte-Agathe
    • École Noël-Ritchot (Saint-Norbert)
    • École Gilbert-Rosset (Saint-Claude)
    • École Aurèle Lemoine (Saint-Laurent)
    • École Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes
    • École La Source (Shilo)
  • Seine River School Division
  • Red River Valley School Division
  • Evergreen School Division
  • Interlake School Division
  • Sunrise School Division
Other Closures:

  • Happy Time Nursery
  • Balmoral Child Care Centre
  • Prairie Sky Child Care Centre
