School cancellations around southern Manitoba on Thursday, April 6

Here’s a list of school and other cancellations around Southern Manitoba for Thursday, April 6 2023.
Bus cancellations:
School closures:
- Hutterian Colony School sites (Prairie Rose School Division)
- Hanover School Division
- Prairie Rose School Division
- DSFM:
- École Lagimodière (Lorette)
- École Pointe des Chênes (Sainte-Anne)
- École Saint-Joachim (La Broquerie)
- École Réal-Bérard (Saint-Pierre-Joly)
- École Gabrielle-Roy (IDC)
- École Saint-Georges
- École Saint-Jean-Baptiste
- École Sainte-Agathe
- École Noël-Ritchot (Saint-Norbert)
- École Gilbert-Rosset (Saint-Claude)
- École Aurèle Lemoine (Saint-Laurent)
- École Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes
- École La Source (Shilo)
- Seine River School Division
- Red River Valley School Division
- Evergreen School Division
- Interlake School Division
- Sunrise School Division
Other Closures:
- Happy Time Nursery
- Balmoral Child Care Centre
- Prairie Sky Child Care Centre
