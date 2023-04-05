2 Kenora OPP officers charged with assault, suspended with pay

Send this page to someone via email

Two police officers are facing assault charges after an investigation into the arrest of a suspect in Kenora, Ont., last year.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to reports that a paramedic had been assaulted while responding to a call on Matheson Street in Kenora on Dec. 26.

They say a suspect was taken into custody and charged with assault and resisting arrest, but police later withdrew the resisting arrest charge.

The OPP Professional Standards Unit started an investigation in January into the circumstances of the arrest.

Police say two officers from the Kenora OPP have been charged with assault and have been suspended with pay.

The two accused officers are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on May 4.