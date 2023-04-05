Rainfall warning issued for Toronto as storm continues

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a warning for Toronto, saying heavy rain is expected to hit the city.

The weather agency issued the warning at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, saying rainfall amounts between 30 and 50 millimetres are possible.

“Locally higher amounts of 60 mm are possible for areas which receive multiple thunderstorms,” the warning read.

Environment Canada said the rain is expected to continue into Wednesday evening.

“Based on RADAR and unofficial reports, some locales may have received up to 40 mm,” the agency said.

Environment Canada said heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water to pool on roads.

The agency warneed that localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

“Heavy rainfall in combination with other weather factors, such as hail, wind and lightning will make outdoor activities unsafe,” the warning read.

Environment Canada warned drivers to slow down if visibility is reduced, and to watch for tail lights and be prepared to stop.

Be aware of localized flooding. Emergency crews saved the driver. Motorists are reminded of changing weather patterns and to drive according to road conditions #HvilOPP ^JG pic.twitter.com/tG9Xok3LbY — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) April 5, 2023