Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Rainfall warning issued for Toronto as storm continues

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 5, 2023 3:54 pm
Photo of Lake Ontario in south Etobicoke along Lake Shore Boulevard (near Humber Bay Park) as it rained in Toronto on July 17, 2019. View image in full screen
Photo of Lake Ontario in south Etobicoke along Lake Shore Boulevard (near Humber Bay Park) as it rained in Toronto on July 17, 2019. James Morrison-Collalto / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Environment Canada has issued a warning for Toronto, saying heavy rain is expected to hit the city.

The weather agency issued the warning at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, saying rainfall amounts between 30 and 50 millimetres are possible.

“Locally higher amounts of 60 mm are possible for areas which receive multiple thunderstorms,” the warning read.

Read more: Thousands without power as Ontario hit with thunderstorms, heavy rains and snow

Environment Canada said the rain is expected to continue into Wednesday evening.

“Based on RADAR and unofficial reports, some locales may have received up to 40 mm,” the agency said.

Environment Canada said heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water to pool on roads.

Story continues below advertisement

The agency warneed that localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

“Heavy rainfall in combination with other weather factors, such as hail, wind and lightning will make outdoor activities unsafe,” the warning read.

Environment Canada warned drivers to slow down if visibility is reduced, and to watch for tail lights and be prepared to stop.

Click to play video: 'A preview of the spring forecast'
A preview of the spring forecast
Environment CanadaTorontoToronto weatherToronto StormToronto Rainrain torontoenvironment canada torontoToronto Thunderstorm
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers