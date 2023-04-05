Menu

Weather

Thousands without power as Ontario hit with thunderstorms, heavy rains and snow

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 5, 2023 10:04 am
Thousands of people in Ontario are without power as a messy mix of freezing rain and thunderstorms pummeled parts of the province, with downpours and possible ice storms in the forecast. Ice covers a tree in Chicago, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. View image in full screen
Thousands of people in Ontario are without power as a messy mix of freezing rain and thunderstorms pummeled parts of the province, with downpours and possible ice storms in the forecast. Ice covers a tree in Chicago, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Nam Y. Huh
Thousands of people in Ontario are without power after a messy mix of freezing rain and thunderstorms pummeled parts of the province, with downpours and possible ice storms still in the forecast.

Hydro One says crews are responding as an outage map shows thousands of customers without power this morning.

The reported outages are concentrated in central Ontario, where Environment Canada has issued weather warnings and forecasts of multiple thunderstorms and around 50 millimetres of rainfall through tonight.

Read more: Rainfall warning in effect for parts of central Ontario

In eastern Ontario, the agency was calling for prolonged periods of freezing rain with potential ice storm conditions, prompting school bus cancellations in Ottawa.

Some GO trains have been delayed and river flood warnings are in place for a number of regions along Lake Erie after thunderstorms rolled through southwestern Ontario this morning.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, northern Ontario is under winter storm warnings with the forecast calling for between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow and ice accumulation by early Thursday morning.

