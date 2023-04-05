Kingston, Ont. retirement home residents ‘jazz it up’

See more sharing options

It’s time to get into the swing of things, it’s jazz month in Kingston, Ont.

To celebrate, residents at the Waterford retirement home in the city’s west end were treated to a free jazz performance Tuesday afternoon by the local musicians’ union.

Also invited was the Alzheimer Society of Kingston, which provided coffee and treats.

Residents say events like the jazz performance bring neighbours together.

“I think it’s wonderful because that’s the music that people our age rather group up with or knew about anyway. It’s appropriate and wonderful to listen to,” Waterford resident, Sally Crouch said.