Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kingston, Ont. retirement home residents ‘jazz it up’

By Aryn Strickland Global News
Posted April 5, 2023 2:53 pm
A group of Kingston retirement home residents recently took part in Jazz month festivities. View image in full screen
A group of Kingston retirement home residents recently took part in Jazz month festivities. Global Kingston
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It’s time to get into the swing of things, it’s jazz month in Kingston, Ont.

To celebrate, residents at the Waterford retirement home in the city’s west end were treated to a free jazz performance Tuesday afternoon by the local musicians’ union.

Also invited was the Alzheimer Society of Kingston, which provided coffee and treats.

Read more: Kingston, Ont.’s Maltby Centre launches new youth mental health portal

Residents say events like the jazz performance bring neighbours together.

“I think it’s wonderful because that’s the music that people our age rather group up with or knew about anyway. It’s appropriate and wonderful to listen to,” Waterford resident, Sally Crouch said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'New York jazz band set to make Canadian debut at Arts Commons'
New York jazz band set to make Canadian debut at Arts Commons
Kingstonygkkingston ontarioJazz MusicAlzheimer Societyjass monthwaterford retirement home
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers