Canada

Kingston, Ont.’s Maltby Centre launches new youth mental health portal

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted April 5, 2023 11:02 am
Kingston, Ont.'s Maltby Centre has launched several new programs to help with youth mental health.
Kingston, Ont.'s Maltby Centre has launched several new programs to help with youth mental health. Maltby Centre
Kingston, Ont., youth who are suffering from the effects of mental health will have a new outlet to tap into.

Maltby Centre has launched an “easier-to-navigate” website with more resources, which include a Youth Portal created by Maltby Centre’s Youth Advisory Committee and the Maltby Wellbeing Project Podcast created by The New Mentality.

The additions work to decrease the stigma of mental illness and raise awareness of services and supports available for youth experiencing mental health challenges or illnesses in Ontario.

“Fostering open communication, healthy relationships, and access to information supports young people’s mental health. Our improved website, youth portal and innovative podcast are important steps toward accessible information and connections for our clients and the KFL&A community in general,” said Karen Fleming, executive director of Maltby Centre.

Their partner for the program, The New Mentality, is a program of Children’s Mental Health Ontario, a provincial association that represents and supports the providers of child and youth mental health treatment services throughout Ontario.

Mental HealthYouthPodcastYouth mental healthmental health resourcesMaltby Centrethe new mentality
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

