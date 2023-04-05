Menu

Crime

Belleville, Ont. police say job scams on the rise

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted April 5, 2023 9:35 am
Police in Belleville are investigating two instances of fraud involving an online job application. View image in full screen
Police in Belleville are investigating two instances of fraud involving an online job application. Global News
Belleville, Ont., police say there have been two cases of fraud this week involving victims who had applied for a job online.

Police say in both instances, the victims were asked to deposit cheques and purchase an Apple gift card, and then keep a portion of the funds.

Read more: Brockville residents react to Leeds County OPP officer on paid leave despite 2018 conviction

According to police, one of the victims lost out on $1,200, while the other was defrauded of $500.

“Belleville Police Service would like to remind everyone to be vigilant in these circumstances and that when contacted via e-mail or over the phone there is a possibility it may be fraudulent and are encouraged to investigate further,” police said in a news release.

