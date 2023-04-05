Belleville, Ont. police say job scams on the rise

Send this page to someone via email

Belleville, Ont., police say there have been two cases of fraud this week involving victims who had applied for a job online.

Police say in both instances, the victims were asked to deposit cheques and purchase an Apple gift card, and then keep a portion of the funds.

According to police, one of the victims lost out on $1,200, while the other was defrauded of $500.

“Belleville Police Service would like to remind everyone to be vigilant in these circumstances and that when contacted via e-mail or over the phone there is a possibility it may be fraudulent and are encouraged to investigate further,” police said in a news release.

