Penticton massage therapist prohibited from treating females

A Penticton, B.C., massage therapist will not be able to treat people who identify as female for the time being, according to a decision from the regulatory authority that oversees his profession.
A BC College of Massage Therapists’ disciplinary notice released last week said Clifford Dickson’s client base will be limited as it investigates claims made by a patient in his care Jan. 3.
A female patient of Dickson alleged that while she was being treated, Dickson initiated hugs, engaged in unprofessional verbal and non-verbal communications and non-therapeutic touching of sensitive areas of her body.
“The Inquiry Committee panel considered the allegations to be serious and found that there would be a risk of recurrence if an interim order were not made,” reads the notice.
An investigation will be forthcoming and, if needed, a discipline hearing.
“The panel considered what interim measures would be sufficient and proportionate in this case,” according to the notice.
“Having weighed the different options and the circumstances of this case, and having considered the impact on the registrant, the Inquiry Committee panel concluded that the above-described limit is proportionate and sufficient to protect the public during the investigation or pending a discipline hearing.”
The allegations have yet to be proven.
