Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Penticton massage therapist prohibited from treating females

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 5, 2023 10:29 am
File shot of a massage therapy treatment room. View image in full screen
File shot of a massage therapy treatment room. Eric Beck / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Penticton, B.C., massage therapist will not be able to treat people who identify as female for the time being, according to a decision from the regulatory authority that oversees his profession.

A BC College of Massage Therapists’ disciplinary notice released last week said Clifford Dickson’s client base will be limited as it investigates claims made by a patient in his care Jan. 3.

Click to play video: 'Former B.C. massage therapist suspended for 25 years, fined $105K'
Former B.C. massage therapist suspended for 25 years, fined $105K

A female patient of Dickson alleged that while she was being treated, Dickson initiated hugs, engaged in unprofessional verbal and non-verbal communications and non-therapeutic touching of sensitive areas of her body.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Inquiry Committee panel considered the allegations to be serious and found that there would be a risk of recurrence if an interim order were not made,” reads the notice.

Click to play video: 'A former Penticton massage therapist has been banned from practicing for 25 years'
A former Penticton massage therapist has been banned from practicing for 25 years

An investigation will be forthcoming and, if needed, a discipline hearing.

Trending Now

“The panel considered what interim measures would be sufficient and proportionate in this case,” according to the notice.

“Having weighed the different options and the circumstances of this case, and having considered the impact on the registrant, the Inquiry Committee panel concluded that the above-described limit is proportionate and sufficient to protect the public during the investigation or pending a discipline hearing.”

The allegations have yet to be proven.

More on Health
pentictonmassagePenticton massage therapistBC College Of Massage Therapistsallegations of touchingClifford Dicksoninapproporate touching for patient
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers