Hamilton tenant injured in suspicious multiple-alarm fire

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario fire marshal has been called in to investigate after an early morning multiple-alarm fire near Hamilton’s core that’s been deemed suspicious.

The Hamilton Fire Department (HFD) was called in about 3 a.m. and went to a highrise apartment building at 140 Robinson St. near Caroline Street.

The fire was in a unit on the 18th floor and the response was quickly upgraded to call in units from across the city.

It was the occupant of the apartment that called in the emergency and they were treated at the scene by paramedics, then transferred to hospital.

Read more: Police release surveillance video of suspect in central Hamilton fire investigation

Story continues below advertisement

Firefighters managed to contain the flames to one unit, but had to clear smoke from several floors before the other residents were allowed back into their homes.

Damage is set at $100,000.