Fire

Hamilton tenant injured in suspicious multiple-alarm fire

By Shiona Thompson Global News
Posted April 5, 2023 10:14 am
A downtown Hamilton fire has injured a tenant and caused $100,000 dollars in damage. View image in full screen
A downtown Hamilton fire has injured a tenant and caused $100,000 in damage. Don Mitchell / Global News
The Ontario fire marshal has been called in to investigate after an early morning multiple-alarm fire near Hamilton’s core that’s been deemed suspicious.

The Hamilton Fire Department (HFD) was called in about 3 a.m. and went to a highrise apartment building at 140 Robinson St. near Caroline Street.

The fire was in a unit on the 18th floor and the response was quickly upgraded to call in units from across the city.

It was the occupant of the apartment that called in the emergency and they were treated at the scene by paramedics, then transferred to hospital.

Firefighters managed to contain the flames to one unit, but had to clear smoke from several floors before the other residents were allowed back into their homes.

Damage is set at $100,000.

InvestigationHamOntHamilton Fireontario fire marshalHamilton Fire Departmentmultiple-alarm fireHFD
