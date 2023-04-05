Menu

Crime

Quebec man accused of killing people with truck due in court on murder charges

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 5, 2023 8:16 am
Click to play video: 'Amqui, Que., truck crash: Community comes together to mourn victims'
Amqui, Que., truck crash: Community comes together to mourn victims
After a driver allegedly drove his pickup truck into 11 people, killing two and injuring 9, the community of Amqui, Que. is finding strength in each other. Residents of the small town came together and lit candles at a vigil held at the local church after meeting with Premier François Legault earlier in the day. Global's Suzanne Lapointe reports. – Mar 17, 2023
A Quebec man accused of driving his truck into groups of pedestrians last month is due back in court Wednesday.

Steeve Gagnon is expected to be arraigned on three counts of first-degree murder and nine counts of attempted murder.

Gagnon has been in custody since the March 13 crash, when several groups of pedestrians were struck on a main street in Amqui, Que., in what police have described as an intentional act.

Read more: 3 counts of first-degree murder for man charged with killing Quebec pedestrians

The appearance is set to take place at the courthouse in Amqui, about 350 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

Gagnon, 38, was charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death, but the prosecutor had indicated more charges were expected, and a third victim has died since the accused’s initial court appearance.

Story continues below advertisement

The three people killed were Gérald Charest, 65; Jean Lafrenière, 73; and Simon-Guillaume Bourget, 41.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

