Kelowna’s newest road, South Perimeter Way, opens to traffic

Envisioned nearly 30 years ago, Kelowna, B.C.’s, newest road is now complete and open to traffic and pedestrians.

South Perimeter Way connects the south end of Gordon Drive to Stewart Road West.

The need for the road was first identified in 1995 in the city’s official community plan. Construction on the 2.3-kilometre road, and its $9.2-million pricetag, began in 2021.

“The long-awaited opening of South Perimeter provides a third link in and out of the Upper Mission, improved access for emergency services and better transportation connections for the proposed commercial development in the Ponds neighbourhood, as well as for the recently constructed Canyon Falls Middle School,” said Mayor Tom Dyas.

“With one of council’s priorities being improving traffic flow and capacity on major road networks, this addition to our network comes at the perfect time.”

The road has paved shoulders for people either walking or biking, along with a separated, multi-use gravel pathway that connects Bellevue Creek Greenway and Canyon Falls Park.

The city noted that other ‘downstream’ improvements have already been made, and that additional improvements to Bedford and Dehart roads will be considered once there’s a better understanding of traffic along South Perimeter Way.