Crime

Former Kelowna mayor to appear in court May 2 on sex assault charge

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted April 4, 2023 6:07 pm
Former Kelowna mayor charged with sexual assault
WATCH: Former Kelowna, B.C. mayor Colin Basran is facing a charge of sexual assault. A special prosecutor was appointed to the case in October – Dec 7, 2022
Former Kelowna, B.C., mayor Colin Basran’s sexual assault charge was before the court Tuesday, as the legal process continued to inch forward.

Read more: Sexual assault case involving former Kelowna, B.C. mayor moved to late February

In December 2022, the B.C. Prosecution Service announced the single charge against Basran for an incident that reportedly occurred in Kelowna in May 2022 when he was mayor of the Okanagan city.

Crown attorney Brock Martland and defence attorney Lydia Chu, representing Basran’s lawyer, Richard Peck, appeared virtually Tuesday.

Read more: Former B.C. mayor Colin Basran charged with sexual assault

Chu requested the matter be adjourned a few weeks until May 2 at 9:30 a.m. for an arraignment hearing, which would give the lawyers time to review a package of particulars recently submitted to court.

Outstanding disclosure items are still being processed by RCMP. The judge says there should be complete disclosure by the next court date.

The BC Prosecution announced Martland was appointed as a special prosecutor upon approval of the charge being disclosed to the public.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna mayor Colin Basran ‘standing up’ to alleged online threats'
Kelowna mayor Colin Basran ‘standing up’ to alleged online threats

The appointment of a special prosecutor is intended to avoid any potential for real or perceived improper influence in the administration of justice, considering the nature of the allegations and the identity of the accused as an elected municipal official.

Trending Now

Following news of the charge, the City of Kelowna issued a statement, saying elected officials and staff will not comment on the charge against Basran, as it’s now before the court.

Basran was mayor of Kelowna for two terms before losing last October’s election to now-Mayor Tom Dyas.

Basran has not yet appeared in court.

Sexual Assaultcolin basransexual assault chargemayor colin basranRichard PeckFormer Kelowna MayorBrock MatlandFormer Kelowna mayor charged with sexual assaultSexual assault charge for Colin Basran
