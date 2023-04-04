Jets united in support of Pride Night at must-win Wednesday game

Send this page to someone via email

As the Winnipeg Jets go into a must-win game Wednesday night, the players say they’re united in their desire to make hockey truly a sport for everyone.

In addition to the team’s playoff hopes hinging on the tilt with the Calgary Flames, Wednesday also marks the team’s annual Pride Night — part of the NHL’s larger Hockey is for Everyone initiative and the You Can Play Project.

Players will wear special Pride Night jerseys during the pre-game warmup and donate their sticks — complete with rainbow tape — for auction, in support of You Can Play and the Rainbow Resource Centre.

Although Pride Night has been a regular fixture on most NHL teams’ calendars in recent years, the concept has been mired in controversy this season, as some players — including Manitoba-born San Jose Sharks goalie James Reimer — have opted out of participating in the charitable events, citing religious opposition.

Some teams, in fact, have cancelled their Pride Nights completely, or toned them down significantly.

The Jets, however, say they’re all in.

All are welcome in hockey 🫶 Join us in celebrating Pride Night on Wednesday 💙 — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) April 3, 2023

Defenceman Dylan DeMelo said he has friends in the LGBTQ2 community, and seeing their struggles with acceptance has made this night an important one for him personally.

“(The team) spoke about it, and it wasn’t that long of a conversation. Everybody was excited to do it and happy to do it, so we’re doing it. We’re looking forward to it,” DeMelo told media after Jets practice Tuesday.

“It means a lot. We’re obviously supportive of everybody’s viewpoints … but for me, personally, I think this is something that is really important, with the way the world is.

“I’ve got friends that are in the community. I know the struggles they’ve been through, and to make it inclusive for everybody is very important for me. I’m really happy that we’re doing it. We’re a top-class organization here, and I think the fans are going to enjoy it.”

Jets veteran Adam Lowry said if there’s a benefit from the controversy surrounding Pride Nights, it’s that more attention has been drawn to the issue.

“I think with this controversy the story has become much bigger…. Sometimes you need some more ears, you need some more eyes on the conversation to keep it going,” Lowry said.

“We want to make it feel like a welcoming place in our arena, in our city, but there’s still a ways to go.

“Diversity and inclusion are certainly important. You want anyone, whether they’re playing the game of hockey or a fan of the game of hockey, to feel comfortable being who they are.”

Among other activities during and surrounding the game, Winnipeg’s Rainbow Harmony Project will perform the national anthem, Pride-themed Jets apparel will be sold, and fans at Canada Life Centre will be able to learn about a number of local organizations, including the Rainbow Resource Centre, Pride Winnipeg and The Other Skaters.

The Jets, as of Wednesday afternoon, sit two points ahead of the Flames for the second, and final, wild-card playoff spot in the Western Conference. Each team has five games remaining.