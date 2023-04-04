Trans-Canada Highway: Kicking Horse Canyon to undergo 5-day closure next week

Send this page to someone via email

A section of the Trans-Canada Highway near the border of B.C. and Alberta will once again undergo a temporary construction closure.

Located just east of Golden, Kicking Horse Canyon has been undergoing a major transformation since spring 2021, when B.C. announced it was spending $601 million in much-needed highway upgrades.

The latest closure will run from Tuesday, April 11 (noon) to Saturday, April 15 (11:59 p.m.), and will occur between Golden and Castle Junction. All traffic will be re-routed via highways 93S and 95, and motorists are advised to add an extra 90 minutes of travel time.

“The closure is necessary to prepare for a localized traffic shift that will enable the contractor to continue work on structures near the western end of the project,” said B.C.’s Ministry of Highways.

“Roadside signs will provide advance notification of the closure and directions to the alternate route. Drivers are advised to use caution and watch for wildlife, school children and school buses while travelling the alternate route.”

According to B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation, that section of the Trans-Canada Highway sees 10,000 vehicles daily, 30 per cent of which is commercial traffic.

The province began looking at upgrading the highway years earlier, with estimates coming in at $440 million, though that was revised to $601 million.

0:58 Drone footage shows massive construction project in Kicking Horse Canyon

To date, three earlier phases of construction have transformed 21 kilometres of narrow, two-lane highway through winding and rugged scenery into a modern, four-lane highway.

The fourth and final phase will remodel 4.8 km of winding highway, though it won’t be fully completed until next winter. Another full closure will take place in the fall. In 2022, the highway was closed for 32 days.

As in past closures, the construction zone will be briefly opened twice daily to local and commuter traffic with prearranged permits. School buses and emergency vehicles will also be allowed to pass through.

For more information about this project, visit KickingHorseCanyon.ca.