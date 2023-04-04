Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Trans-Canada Highway: Kicking Horse Canyon to undergo 5-day closure next week

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 4, 2023 2:05 pm
An aerial view of ongoing construction along the Trans-Canada Highway near the border of B.C. and Alberta. The Kicking Horse Canyon has been undergoing a major transformation since 2021. View image in full screen
An aerial view of ongoing construction along the Trans-Canada Highway near the border of B.C. and Alberta. The Kicking Horse Canyon has been undergoing a major transformation since 2021. Ministry of Highways
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A section of the Trans-Canada Highway near the border of B.C. and Alberta will once again undergo a temporary construction closure.

Located just east of Golden, Kicking Horse Canyon has been undergoing a major transformation since spring 2021, when B.C. announced it was spending $601 million in much-needed highway upgrades.

The latest closure will run from Tuesday, April 11 (noon) to Saturday, April 15 (11:59 p.m.), and will occur between Golden and Castle Junction. All traffic will be re-routed via highways 93S and 95, and motorists are advised to add an extra 90 minutes of travel time.

Read more: B.C. highway maintenance company names new snowplow: Darth Blader

“The closure is necessary to prepare for a localized traffic shift that will enable the contractor to continue work on structures near the western end of the project,” said B.C.’s Ministry of Highways.

Story continues below advertisement

“Roadside signs will provide advance notification of the closure and directions to the alternate route. Drivers are advised to use caution and watch for wildlife, school children and school buses while travelling the alternate route.”

According to B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation, that section of the Trans-Canada Highway sees 10,000 vehicles daily, 30 per cent of which is commercial traffic.

The province began looking at upgrading the highway years earlier, with estimates coming in at $440 million, though that was revised to $601 million.

Click to play video: 'Drone footage shows massive construction project in Kicking Horse Canyon'
Drone footage shows massive construction project in Kicking Horse Canyon

To date, three earlier phases of construction have transformed 21 kilometres of narrow, two-lane highway through winding and rugged scenery into a modern, four-lane highway.

Trending Now

The fourth and final phase will remodel 4.8 km of winding highway, though it won’t be fully completed until next winter. Another full closure will take place in the fall. In 2022, the highway was closed for 32 days.

Story continues below advertisement

As in past closures, the construction zone will be briefly opened twice daily to local and commuter traffic with prearranged permits. School buses and emergency vehicles will also be allowed to pass through.

For more information about this project, visit KickingHorseCanyon.ca.

Click to play video: 'Construction begins next week on notorious stretch of Highway 1'
Construction begins next week on notorious stretch of Highway 1
TrafficHighway 1Trans-Canada Highwayhighway closureGoldenMinistry of HighwaysKicking Horse CanyonTrans Canada Highway ClosureCastle JunctionBC Ministry of Highwayshighway four-laningKicking Horse Canyon project phase 4Kicking Horse Canyon upgradesTrans-Canada Highway four-laning
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers