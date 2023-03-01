B.C. highway maintenance company names new snowplow: Darth Blader

Send this page to someone via email

Move over, Snownado. You have company.

This week, Emcon Services announced the name of its new wide-wing snowplow for the Revelstoke area of B.C.’s Interior.

Introducing: Darth Blader, with Emcon Services adding that it’s “the only highway maintenance contractor in western Canada who has one of these bad boys.”

In early February, the City of Kelowna announced the winning name for the large snowblower it purchased late last year.

Of the many names sent in by the public, with that field being whittled down to a top-10 list, Snownado was chosen.

We have officially named our new #WesternStar #Tenco Wide Wing Plow Introducing DARTH BLADER Emcon is the only Highway Maintenance Contractor in western Canada who has one of these bad boys#DarthBlader #SnowFighter @EmconServicesBC @TranBC @TranBCRockyMtn pic.twitter.com/2Gzh0LJBeC — EMCON SELKIRK DIVISION ~ Shift Into Winter (@EmconSelkirk) February 28, 2023

“What do you get when you combine a blizzard and a tornado? The perfect name for Kelowna’s new snow blower,” the city said in a press release, adding that the machine cost $250,000.

Meanwhile, Emcon Services says Darth Blader cost “a lot more,” adding that the snowplow started clearing the Trans-Canada Highway — two lanes at a time — in December 2022.

“That’s the big thing, clearing two lanes at once,” said Dustin Khadikin, Emcon’s vice-president of operations in B.C.

Emcon, which has similar units in Ontario, says there’s also this benefit: Large tow plows require a Class 1 driver’s licence, while Darth Blader requires a Class 3, which allows a wider range of operators.

Shortly after taking possession, Emcon posted a picture of the truck on social media and solicited the public for names.

DO NOT DO THIS!!

Driving close to snowplows and passing them puts everyone at risk, as shown on #BCHwy19 just north of the #BCHwy4 turnoff, on #VancouverIsland.

Slow down, be patient. Snowplow operators, like this one from @MainroadMIsland are out to keep highways safe for you. pic.twitter.com/V6xvxdpvgR — BC Transportation (@TranBC) February 23, 2023

Khadikin says 134 different names were submitted, with that list whittled down to a top 10. Crew members then selected Darth Blader.

Darth Blader will be in action mostly in the Revelstoke area, along the Trans-Canada Highway, eastward to Albert Canyon.

“It clears a lot of snow,” said Khadikin. “It’s impressive, actually.”