Canada

S&P/TSX composite down in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets also lower

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 4, 2023 12:12 pm
The Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montreal Exchange will be closed on Monday for Ontario's Family Day holiday. The Bay Street Financial District is shown with the Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was in the red in late-morning trading, as losses in the base metals sector helped lead the market lower, while U.S. stock markets also moved down.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 28.43 points at 20,249.85.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 187.66 points at 33,413.49. The S&P 500 index was down 22.68 points at 4,101.83, while the Nasdaq composite was down 61.34 points at 12,128.11.

Read more: Energy stocks boost S&P/TSX composite as oil prices rise along with inflation fears

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.33 cents US compared with 74.42 cents US on Monday.

The May crude contract was down three cents at US$80.39 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down less than a penny at US$2.09 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$36.40 at US$2,036.80 an ounce and the May copper contract was down six cents at US$3.98 a pound.

