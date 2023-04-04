S&P/TSX composite down in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets also lower

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was in the red in late-morning trading, as losses in the base metals sector helped lead the market lower, while U.S. stock markets also moved down.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 28.43 points at 20,249.85.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 187.66 points at 33,413.49. The S&P 500 index was down 22.68 points at 4,101.83, while the Nasdaq composite was down 61.34 points at 12,128.11.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.33 cents US compared with 74.42 cents US on Monday.

The May crude contract was down three cents at US$80.39 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down less than a penny at US$2.09 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$36.40 at US$2,036.80 an ounce and the May copper contract was down six cents at US$3.98 a pound.