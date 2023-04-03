Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Energy stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite higher as oil prices rise

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 3, 2023 11:44 am
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. TIJ
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s main stock index was up nearly 100 points in late-morning trading, helped higher by strength in energy stocks after Saudi Arabia and other major oil producers announced surprise cuts on the weekend.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 95.68 points at 20,195.57.

Read more: Tech sector helps lead S&P/TSX composite higher, U.S. stock markets also rise

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 174.87 points at 33,449.02. The S&P 500 index was down 5.19 points at 4,104.12, while the Nasdaq composite was down 109.24 points at 12,112.67.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.30 cents US compared with 73.89 cents US on Friday.

Trending Now

The May crude contract was up US$4.07 at US$79.74 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down 13 cents at US$2.09 per mmBTU.

Story continues below advertisement

The June gold contract was up US$16.40 at US$2,002.60 an ounce and the May copper contract was down four cents at US$4.06 a pound.

More on Money
EconomymoneystocksTSXstock marketToronto Stock Exchangestock marketstsx s&p
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers