Energy stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite higher as oil prices rise

Canada’s main stock index was up nearly 100 points in late-morning trading, helped higher by strength in energy stocks after Saudi Arabia and other major oil producers announced surprise cuts on the weekend.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 95.68 points at 20,195.57.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 174.87 points at 33,449.02. The S&P 500 index was down 5.19 points at 4,104.12, while the Nasdaq composite was down 109.24 points at 12,112.67.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.30 cents US compared with 73.89 cents US on Friday.

The May crude contract was up US$4.07 at US$79.74 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down 13 cents at US$2.09 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$16.40 at US$2,002.60 an ounce and the May copper contract was down four cents at US$4.06 a pound.