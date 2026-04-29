Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

More than 30 per cent of Nova Scotia employees in precarious jobs: study

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 29, 2026 12:57 pm
1 min read
A view downtown Halifax is seen on Aug. 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
A view downtown Halifax is seen on Aug. 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. AV
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A new report suggests more than 30 per cent of paid employees in Nova Scotia are in precarious jobs.

The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives says these workers experience job insecurity, low wages and a lack of benefits, such as pensions and sick time.

As well, most are young people between the ages of 20 and 24, working part-time in the gig economy or in temporary roles.

Study co-author Daniel Cerdas-Sandí says too many workers in Nova Scotia are working hard without the stability they need to make ends meet.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The study also found that unionized workers are significantly less likely to experience precarious employment, with better access to permanent jobs and benefits.

The findings are based on figures from Statistics Canada’s 2024 labour force survey and an online survey of 551 workers conducted June 30 to July 4, 2025.

Story continues below advertisement

The report found precarious work remains concentrated in food services and retail trade, and that there’s a sharp divide between public and private sector jobs, reflecting differences in union coverage and job protections.

“Weak labour standards and limited enforcement leave too many workers unprotected,” co-author Rebecca Casey, a sociology professor at Acadia University, said in a statement released Wednesday.

“When workers are afraid to speak up or risk losing hours, the system is not working.”

Click to play video: 'Canada added 14K jobs in March, but unemployment rate unchanged'
Canada added 14K jobs in March, but unemployment rate unchanged

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices