More than 30 per cent of Nova Scotia employees in precarious jobs: study

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A new report suggests more than 30 per cent of paid employees in Nova Scotia are in precarious jobs.

The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives says these workers experience job insecurity, low wages and a lack of benefits, such as pensions and sick time.

As well, most are young people between the ages of 20 and 24, working part-time in the gig economy or in temporary roles.

Study co-author Daniel Cerdas-Sandí says too many workers in Nova Scotia are working hard without the stability they need to make ends meet.

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The study also found that unionized workers are significantly less likely to experience precarious employment, with better access to permanent jobs and benefits.

The findings are based on figures from Statistics Canada’s 2024 labour force survey and an online survey of 551 workers conducted June 30 to July 4, 2025.

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The report found precarious work remains concentrated in food services and retail trade, and that there’s a sharp divide between public and private sector jobs, reflecting differences in union coverage and job protections.

“Weak labour standards and limited enforcement leave too many workers unprotected,” co-author Rebecca Casey, a sociology professor at Acadia University, said in a statement released Wednesday.

“When workers are afraid to speak up or risk losing hours, the system is not working.”