Health

Cases of bird flu confirmed in Mississauga, officials say

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 4, 2023 12:16 pm
The City of Mississauga says positive cases of avian flu, or bird flu, have been detected in the city.

In a news release issued Tuesday, the city said the avian flu, also known as H5N1, “has been confirmed in Mississauga after suspected cases were investigated and test results have come back positive.”

“The avian flu is a contagious viral disease, which is fatal to wild birds and mammals. It can quickly devastate bird and wildlife populations, which can profoundly impact our environment and food chain,” said Jay Smith, Manager at Mississauga Animal Services. “We’ve received multiple calls from residents reporting sick, dying or dead birds.”

Officials said avian flu affects all types of birds like ducks, swans and geese. It especially affects those that tend to stay in flocks or congregate together.

Read more: Dead birds found in Brampton being tested for bird flu, city says

The virus is transmitted from bird to bird through secretions, feces, contaminated feed, water and equipment, the city said.

The risk of transmission to humans is low, officials said, adding it does not typically pass from birds to humans.

But they did caution that transmission is high among wild or domesticated birds such as turkeys and chickens and can even affect pet birds, cats and dogs in some cases.

“Despite the low risk of humans contracting the flu, people should still be cautious and avoid going near or handling wild birds or other wildlife,” Smith said.

In recent weeks, several GTA municipalities have said presumed cases of bird flu have been detected as a number of dead animals have been seen in local lakes and ponds.

Click to play video: 'Why avian flu spread has some experts cautioning need for human vaccine'
Why avian flu spread has some experts cautioning need for human vaccine
