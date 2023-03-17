Dead birds found in Brampton being tested for bird flu, city says

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Brampton, Ont., says dead waterfowl found in the city are being tested for avian influenza — known as bird flu.

In a news release Thursday, the city said dead birds were found in the Professor’s Lake and Duncan Foster Pond South area.

“While the cause of death remains undetermined, the City of Brampton Animal Services team is actively monitoring the areas,” the city said in a release.

According to the city, specimens have been sent to the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative to test for avian influenza.

The city said the risk of bird flu spreading to humans is “extremely rare.”

“There are no indicators of increasing risk to the general public at this time,” the city said.

The city said pet owners should take precautions including keeping animals away from waterfowl or fecal matter, keeping cats indoors, keeping dogs on a leash, and not feeding pets any raw meat from game birds or poultry.

The city is also asking the public not to feed or interact with waterfowl, and is asking the owners of pet birds to keep them indoors.

“Bird feeders should be removed or washed with soap and water frequently to reduce the chance of bacterial or viral contamination,” the release read.

The city said if the birds test negative for bird flu, a full necropsy will be conducted to determine their cause of death.