Canada

Motorized wheelchair worth $10K stolen from N.B. home, police say

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted April 4, 2023 11:20 am
The Saint John Police Force is looking for a motorized wheelchair that was stolen from a home late last month.

In a release, police say the wheelchair was stolen from the 200 block of Pitt Street in Uptown Saint John between the hours of 11 p.m. on March 28 and 3 a.m. on March 29.

The Saint John Police Force is looking for a motorized wheelchair, similar to this one, that was stolen from a home late last month.
The Saint John Police Force is looking for a motorized wheelchair, similar to this one, that was stolen from a home late last month. Saint John Police

“The stolen item is described as a 2019 Quantum wheelchair with a red body, black seat with a joystick control,” the release said.

“Police are seeking witnesses, video or anyone with information about the whereabouts of this motorized wheelchair.”

Calgary woman's motorized wheelchair severely damaged on Flair airlines flight

In an email, a spokesperson for the police force said it was a personal wheelchair stolen from a home. It is valued at close to $10,000, according to the complainant.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

