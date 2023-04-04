Motorized wheelchair worth $10K stolen from N.B. home, police say

Send this page to someone via email

The Saint John Police Force is looking for a motorized wheelchair that was stolen from a home late last month.

In a release, police say the wheelchair was stolen from the 200 block of Pitt Street in Uptown Saint John between the hours of 11 p.m. on March 28 and 3 a.m. on March 29.

The Saint John Police Force is looking for a motorized wheelchair, similar to this one, that was stolen from a home late last month. Saint John Police

“The stolen item is described as a 2019 Quantum wheelchair with a red body, black seat with a joystick control,” the release said.

“Police are seeking witnesses, video or anyone with information about the whereabouts of this motorized wheelchair.”

In an email, a spokesperson for the police force said it was a personal wheelchair stolen from a home. It is valued at close to $10,000, according to the complainant.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.