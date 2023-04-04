Menu

Freezing rain warning issued for parts of southern Quebec, including Montreal

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted April 4, 2023 9:55 am
Global News Morning weather forecast: April 4, 2023
Eramelinda Boquer has Montreal's weather forecast for Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Will freezing April showers bring May flowers? Quebec is about to find out.

Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning Tuesday for several regions across the southern half of the province. Among them are Montreal, the Laurentians, Gatineau and the Eastern Townships.

The blast of winter-like weather will bring anywhere from 10 to 20 millimetres of freezing rain to those areas starting Wednesday morning.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous,” the public weather agency said.

Read more: Environment Canada says winter weather holding in Sask., spring won’t be ‘coming in anytime fast’

Aside from tricky commutes, Environment Canada also says that power outages could be possible.

“Beware of branches or electrical wires that could break under the weight of ice,” the warning reads.

There is some good news, though. Spring-like weather will make a comeback in some areas after a slight detour.

Montreal’s temperatures are set to rise above the freezing mark for the rest of the week, with a high of 8 C expected Thursday and even reaching double digits this weekend.

