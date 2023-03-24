Menu

Environment

Environment Canada says winter weather holding in Sask., spring won’t be ‘coming in anytime fast’

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted March 24, 2023 5:52 pm
Fines coming next winter for Saskatoon property owners who don’t clear their sidewalks after a snowfall. View image in full screen
Snow is still piled up outside as March comes to a close and patience around Saskatchewan is wearing thin. File / Global News
Snow is still piled up outside as March comes to a close and patience around Saskatchewan is wearing thin.

Terri Lang, meteorologist with Environment Canada, said there isn’t much to look forward to weather-wise … the province is expected to experience a colder-than-average April into May.

“We have had snow on the ground since early November and everybody is just tired of looking at the snow, however, it doesn’t look like spring will be coming in anytime fast,” Lang said.

She expects a slow melt and cooler temperatures, which is actually a good thing for the agriculture sector.

“A slow start to spring means that all the moisture that is stored in all of that snow across the prairies will be slow to melt and the slower the melt, the better chance it will percolate into the ground and be of use to the farmers,” said Lang.

While that’s great for farmers, she said, it is still annoying for everyone else looking at five-foot snow drifts in their driveways.

Francis Schmeichel with Highland Curling Club said the extra bit of winter isn’t all bad.

“Curling gives people an opportunity to do a sport and participate in a sport well into spring.”

Trending Now

He said that the curling rink usually closes during the first week of April and the leagues are wrapping up for the season in preparation for the beginning of spring sports.

Lang reminded everyone that with the current freeze and thaw cycle, drivers should be mindful of the icy roads, especially during morning commutes.

Click to play video: 'How one Sask. farmer grows tropical fruits in the middle of winter'
How one Sask. farmer grows tropical fruits in the middle of winter
