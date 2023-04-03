Menu

Crime

Suspect in north Edmonton pharmacy robbery at large and dangerous, police say

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted April 3, 2023 6:00 pm
Edmonton police have released photos of a suspect after a pharmacy was robbed in north Edmonton Wednesday. View image in full screen
Edmonton police have released photos of a suspect after a pharmacy was robbed in north Edmonton Wednesday. Edmonton Police Service
Days after he was accused of robbing a pharmacy in north Edmonton, a man is at large and considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Police said the suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Tyson Colford.

Read more: Edmonton police investigate north side pharmacy armed robbery

“We want to ensure the public is made aware of Colford and for them to call 911 if he is seen,” said Det. Justin Collis, adding that he should not be approached.

Edmonton police have released photos of a suspect after a pharmacy was robbed in north Edmonton Wednesday. View image in full screen
Edmonton police have released photos of a suspect after a pharmacy was robbed in north Edmonton Wednesday. Edmonton Police Service

On Wednesday, police said a man entered a health-care clinic in a strip mall at the corner of 82 Street and 144 Avenue with what appeared to be a firearm and demanded narcotics and cash from employees.

The man ran away and no one was harmed during the robbery, according to police.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

