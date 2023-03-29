Menu

Crime

Edmonton police investigate north side pharmacy armed robbery

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted March 29, 2023 7:03 pm
Edmonton police investigate an armed robbery at a pharmacy on the city's north side, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. View image in full screen
Edmonton police investigate an armed robbery at a pharmacy on the city's north side, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Global News/Eric Beck
The Edmonton Police Service is investigating a robbery that happened Wednesday afternoon at a pharmacy in the Evansdale neighbourhood on the north side of the city.

Police said a man entered a health-care clinic in a strip mall at the corner of 82 Street and 144 Avenue with what appeared to be a firearm. He eventually fled on foot.

Read more: Man charged after 6 Edmonton pharmacy robberies where staff were threatened with knife

There was a large police presence in the area while officers investigated. It is not clear what was stolen, if anything, police said.

Trending Now

No one was harmed during the robbery, and police said they do not yet have a description of the man.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567, or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Edmonton policeedmonton police serviceRobberyTheftEdmonton crimeArmed RobberyPharmacy RobberyEdmonton pharmacy robberyEvansdale
