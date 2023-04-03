Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Two Hamilton, Ont. men charged in Stoney Creek firearm-related incident

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted April 3, 2023 4:40 pm
A Hamilton police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Hamilton police cruiser. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two Hamilton, Ont., men are facing multiple firearm-related charges after an incident in Stoney Creek.

Hamilton police say they were called to a home on Candlewood Drive near Rymal Road East and the Upper Centennial Parkway shortly before 10 a.m. on Saturday for a ‘firearm-related incident’.

They ended up arresting five people — including two youths — and seizing two firearms.

Read more: Hamilton police seek suspect in hate-motivated assault in Westdale

A 22-year-old man is facing eight charges, including two counts of careless use of a firearm and two counts of possession of a prohibited loaded firearm and an 18-year-old has been charged with nearly a dozen offenses.

Trending Now

Police say there were no injuries related to the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Those firearms were two of 13 that police seized over the weekend, according to a media release from the service.

“Since the beginning of the year, police have seized 48 total crime guns from a variety of incidents, five of which were recovered during traffic-related stops,” reads the release.

“This is up 77 per cent from this time last year.”

More on Crime
CrimeHamiltonHamilton PoliceHamilton CrimeStoney CreekHamilton gunscandlewood drive
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers