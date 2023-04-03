Two Hamilton, Ont. men charged in Stoney Creek firearm-related incident

Two Hamilton, Ont., men are facing multiple firearm-related charges after an incident in Stoney Creek.
Hamilton police say they were called to a home on Candlewood Drive near Rymal Road East and the Upper Centennial Parkway shortly before 10 a.m. on Saturday for a ‘firearm-related incident’.
They ended up arresting five people — including two youths — and seizing two firearms.
A 22-year-old man is facing eight charges, including two counts of careless use of a firearm and two counts of possession of a prohibited loaded firearm and an 18-year-old has been charged with nearly a dozen offenses.
Police say there were no injuries related to the incident.
Those firearms were two of 13 that police seized over the weekend, according to a media release from the service.
“Since the beginning of the year, police have seized 48 total crime guns from a variety of incidents, five of which were recovered during traffic-related stops,” reads the release.
“This is up 77 per cent from this time last year.”
- Weekend knife attack on B.C. bus was ISIS terrorism, RCMP alleges
- Mi’kmaw hockey fan says he faced racism at Scotiabank Centre. He’s calling out how it was handled
- Civilian member of Nova Scotia RCMP charged with sexual assault
- Man, woman found dead in different Quebec homes deemed suspicious by police
Comments