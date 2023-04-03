Two Hamilton, Ont. men charged in Stoney Creek firearm-related incident

Send this page to someone via email

Two Hamilton, Ont., men are facing multiple firearm-related charges after an incident in Stoney Creek.

Hamilton police say they were called to a home on Candlewood Drive near Rymal Road East and the Upper Centennial Parkway shortly before 10 a.m. on Saturday for a ‘firearm-related incident’.

They ended up arresting five people — including two youths — and seizing two firearms.

A 22-year-old man is facing eight charges, including two counts of careless use of a firearm and two counts of possession of a prohibited loaded firearm and an 18-year-old has been charged with nearly a dozen offenses.

Police say there were no injuries related to the incident.

Those firearms were two of 13 that police seized over the weekend, according to a media release from the service.

“Since the beginning of the year, police have seized 48 total crime guns from a variety of incidents, five of which were recovered during traffic-related stops,” reads the release.

“This is up 77 per cent from this time last year.”