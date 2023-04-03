Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ex-NDP member axed from Ontario caucus says he’s participating in misconduct probe

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 3, 2023 4:20 pm
Ontario MPP Michael Mantha leaves the chamber on Monday, September 17, 2018. The leader of Ontario's new democrats says she's removed long-time party member Mantha from caucus amid an independent investigation into alleged workplace misconduct. View image in full screen
Ontario MPP Michael Mantha leaves the chamber on Monday, September 17, 2018. The leader of Ontario's new democrats says she's removed long-time party member Mantha from caucus amid an independent investigation into alleged workplace misconduct. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A former NDP member of provincial parliament in Ontario who was axed from caucus this past weekend says he’s fully participating in an independent investigation.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles announced Saturday that she had removed Michael Mantha from caucus amid an independent investigation into alleged workplace misconduct.

She is not disclosing further details about the allegations in order to protect the privacy of the complainant.

Read more: Ontario NDP ejects Michael Mantha from caucus over ‘misconduct’ allegations

Mantha says in a statement today that he is a lifelong believer in safe workplaces and is therefore fully committed to participating in the independent process.

Trending Now

Mantha was first elected in 2011 to represent the northern Ontario riding of Algoma-Manitoulin and says he will continue to serve the people of his riding as an independent.

Story continues below advertisement

Stiles says that while the complaint was made months ago, she was only recently made aware of the details of the allegations.

More on Politics
Ontariopoliticsontario ndpqueen's parkMarit StilesMichael ManthaMichael Mantha NDPMichael Mantha removed NDP caucus
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers