Ontario NDP ejects Michael Mantha from caucus over ‘misconduct’ allegations

The Ontario NDP says it has removed Algoma-Manitoulin MPP Michael Mantha from its caucus over allegations of “misconduct” relating to an alleged inappropriate relationship with a staffer.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles announced in statement that the party has launched an independent third-party investigation into the allegations — the specifics of which were not revealed by the party — in an effort to “create a safe workplace.”

Senior party sources tell Global News the allegations first came to Stiles’s attention when she assumed leadership of the party earlier this year and immediately launched an investigation in the allegations of misconduct.

At the same time Manta, who was first elected as a New Democrat in 2011, was asked to take a leave from Queen’s Park and the NDP caucus while the allegations were being looked into.

Sources said Stiles received an interim summary of the allegations prompting the leader to take action.

“I have removed Michael Mantha from the Ontario NDP caucus, while an independent third-party investigation into alleged misconduct takes place,” Stiles said.

“In order to protect the privacy of the complainant and allow the investigation to run its course I cannot share further details at this time.”

I take my responsibility to create a safe workplace seriously.”

Global News has not received a response from Mantha.