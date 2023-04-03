Tire tracks lead Nanaimo RCMP to suspected stolen ATV

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Nanaimo, B.C., are hoping to reunite a suspected stolen ATV with its rightful owner.

Mounties found the vehicle on Sunday in a patch of bushes near the Nanaimo Parkway and the Woodgrove Centre.

Officers located the ATV after they followed a suspected shoplifter across the parkway and into the bushes and heard the vehicle start up.

They were able to follow a set of tire tracks to the vehicle, which was found abandoned.

In a media release, police said the Polaris Sportsman 500 had not been reported stolen, and that its VIN number had been removed.

Anyone who recognizes the ATV is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.