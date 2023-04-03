Menu

Crime

Hamilton police seek suspect in hate-motivated assault in Westdale

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted April 3, 2023 4:11 pm
Hamilton police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a hate-motivated assault in Westdale over the weekend. View image in full screen
Hamilton police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a hate-motivated assault in Westdale over the weekend. Global News
Hamilton police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a hate-motivated assault in Westdale over the weekend.

According to investigators, a 50-year-old man was walking along Sterling Avenue at about 5 p.m. on Sunday when he was approached by a man near Cline Avenue.

Media relations Const. Krista-Lee Ernst says the suspect uttered racial slurs at the man and then punched him multiple times before fleeing down Cline, then onto Paisley Avenue and onto Dromore Crescent.

Read more: Man charged in ‘hate-motivated’ assault on woman in Hamilton

The victim was treated in hospital for his injuries and released.

The suspect is described as being between the age of 35 and 40, about six feet two inches tall and 250 pounds, with short hair and wearing a thin blue-green winter jacket.

Residents and business owners in Westdale are being asked to check their security cameras for footage between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact hate crime Det. Fabiano Mendes at 905-546-5678 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Hamilton PoliceHate CrimeHamilton Crimehamilton hateHamilton hate crimewestdale hate assaultwestdale hate crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

