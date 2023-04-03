Menu

Politics

City of Vancouver withdraws bid to demolish heritage building for DTES market

By Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted April 3, 2023 3:04 pm
Concerns grow over Vancouver’s proposal to demolish heritage building for DTES street market
There are renewed concerns about the proposed relocation of a Downtown Eastside street market where the VPD alleges stolen goods are being sold. The city of Vancouver rents the current space from BC Housing but with the lease set to expire, there are plans to potentially demolish a heritage building on private land a block away - to temporarily house the market. Kristen Robinson reports – Mar 19, 2023
The City of Vancouver has withdrawn a development application to demolish a two-storey heritage building to create a temporary home for the Downtown Eastside Street Market.

The bid was retracted on March 31, one day after the city’s public feedback process on the controversial proposal ended.

The City of Vancouver leases the current street market space at 26 East Hastings from BC Housing but the lease is set to expire at the end of August, and there were plans to potentially tear down a privately-owned 122-year-old building across the street to use as a new, interim market site.

City of Vancouver proposing to move Downtown Eastside flea market

Read more: Concerns raised over bid to demolish heritage building for Downtown Eastside street market

Concerns were raised about the proposed demolition of the Art Nouveau-style building at 123 East Hastings Street – in order to relocate a street market where stolen goods are allegedly sold, according to the VPD.

City of Vancouver staff will now work with community stakeholders to “identify other options for street vending in the DTES,” communications manager Godfrey Tait said in an email Saturday.

In a statement, the City of Vancouver said it received “new information that impacts our ability to operate the market at 123 East Hastings. As a result, we have withdrawn our request to activate the site for the market. Therefore, the Development Permit and related Demolition Permit application are being withdrawn and will no longer be considered.

“The city has been working to find a suitable indoor/outdoor space for the Downtown Eastside Market for several years now, and identifying such a space remains an ongoing priority. We are committed to exploring future options to implement recommendations from the Vending Study.”

Read more: City of Vancouver proposes new site for controversial DTES street market

City of VancouverVancouver councilheritage buildingVancouver DTESDtes Flea MarketCity of Vancouver heritage buildingDTES buildingSaving heritage building
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

