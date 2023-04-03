Toronto police officer who was impaired at time of Pickering crash demoted for 1 year

Send this page to someone via email

A high-ranking Toronto police officer who was impaired when he got into a crash in Pickering has been demoted for one year.

According to the statement of particulars for the case involving Supt. Riyaz Hussein at the Toronto police tribunal, on Jan. 13, 2022, Hussein struck a vehicle in Pickering while operating a Ford Edge registered to the Toronto Police Service.

Hussein was driving east on Highway 401 and as he approached Liverpool Road, he exited the lane he was in and crashed into a vehicle heading in the same direction, the document says.

Ontario Provincial Police attended the scene.

When Hussein exited an ambulance after being assessed for injuries, an OPP officer observed that he was “unsteady” on his feet and almost fell over, the document says.

Story continues below advertisement

It says after speaking to Hussein briefly and considering the observations of the collision, the officer suspected that Hussein had alcohol in his body and demanded a breath test.

Read more: Toronto police officer arrested for impaired driving after crash in Pickering

Hussein registered a “fail” reading and was arrested for over 80 mgs operation, the document says.

Hussein was then taken to Ajax-Pickering Hospital to be assessed and treated for injuries. He completed two more breath tests and registered above the legal limit each time, the statement of particulars notes.

An open bottle of Appleton Estate Rum was located and seized under the driver’s seat in the vehicle Hussein was driving and a sealed bottle of rum was seized from the floor of the right front passenger compartment, the document continues.

Hussein was criminally charged with over 80 mgs operation and pleaded guilty on Oct. 11, resulting in an immediate 12-month driving prohibition, a $1,200 fine and a $360 victim surcharge.

The suspension was converted to “early resolution stream A – 90 day driving suspension and 9-month interlock device period,” according to an agreed statement of facts, while the fine and victim surcharge remained unchanged.

His actions were deemed “contrary to the standards of conduct the Toronto Police Service imposes on its members” and as a result was alleged to have committed misconduct.

Story continues below advertisement

Hussein subsequently pleaded guilty at the police tribunal and has been demoted to inspector for one year.

— with files from Catherine McDonald