Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

N.S. high school put in lockdown over report of people with firearm

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted April 3, 2023 12:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Halifax: March 31'
Global News at 6 Halifax: March 31
Global News at 6 Halifax from March 31, 2023.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Windsor, N.S. high school was placed under lockdown for about 15 minutes on Monday afternoon, after reports of four people walking into the school with a firearm.

RCMP sent a notification about the incident at 12:15 p.m., adding there were no reports of shots fired or injuries.

Read more: ‘One of the most dangerous jobs’: Former education worker on violence in N.S. schools

“Officers have located a pellet gun, 2 youths in custody,” RCMP tweeted.

After police searched the school a third youth was taken into custody.

RCMP said at 12:38 p.m. that there was no threat to the school, students or staff and that officers remained on scene investigating.

The Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education also put out a statement, saying “students and staff are safe” and that the lockdown had ended.

Story continues below advertisement

NS RCMPschool lockdownRCMP Nova ScotiaWindsor NSHigh School LockdownSchool Lock DownAvon View High Schoolfirearm in schoolschool firearm
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers