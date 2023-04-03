N.S. high school put in lockdown over report of people with firearm

Send this page to someone via email

A Windsor, N.S. high school was placed under lockdown for about 15 minutes on Monday afternoon, after reports of four people walking into the school with a firearm.

RCMP sent a notification about the incident at 12:15 p.m., adding there were no reports of shots fired or injuries.

“Officers have located a pellet gun, 2 youths in custody,” RCMP tweeted.

After police searched the school a third youth was taken into custody.

RCMP said at 12:38 p.m. that there was no threat to the school, students or staff and that officers remained on scene investigating.

The Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education also put out a statement, saying “students and staff are safe” and that the lockdown had ended.

Story continues below advertisement