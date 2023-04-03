Menu

Crime

2 charged, 1 at large in Friday shooting near London, Ont. police headquarters

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted April 3, 2023 11:22 am
The front of London police headquarters. View image in full screen
The front of London police headquarters. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL
Two people from Toronto are facing charges and another suspect remains at large in connection with a shooting Friday evening near London police headquarters.

Officers responded to the scene near Dundas and William streets around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a person possibly possessing a firearm.

A man was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to hospital with a serious but non-life-threatening injury, police said. He has since been discharged.

Police said on Friday that one suspect had been arrested at the scene and a firearm had been recovered.

In an update on Monday, police announced that two people had been charged in connection with the incident, one with weapons-related offences.

Story continues below advertisement

One of the accused, a 27-year-old from Toronto, is charged with six counts, including one each of carrying a concealed weapon, pointing a firearm, possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm while knowingly not holding a licence, and careless storage of ammunition, police said.

The accused also faces a count of possessing a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, and possessing a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, they said.

A second person, 22, also of Toronto, is accused of public mischief to divert suspicion (misleading police), failing to comply with a release order, and possessing a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The pair appeared in court on Saturday, police said. Neither appears to be accused of firing the shot that injured the victim.

A third suspect is being sought in connection with the case, and police said they are asking for the public’s help identifying them. A suspect description can be found on the LPS website.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

ShootingLondon PoliceLondon Police ServicelpsLondon crimeDundas StreetDowntown LondonLondon Ontario crimeShooting InvestigationLondon Shootingmidtown london
