2 charged, 1 at large in Friday shooting near London, Ont. police headquarters

Two people from Toronto are facing charges and another suspect remains at large in connection with a shooting Friday evening near London police headquarters.

Officers responded to the scene near Dundas and William streets around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a person possibly possessing a firearm.

A man was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to hospital with a serious but non-life-threatening injury, police said. He has since been discharged.

Police said on Friday that one suspect had been arrested at the scene and a firearm had been recovered.

In an update on Monday, police announced that two people had been charged in connection with the incident, one with weapons-related offences.

One of the accused, a 27-year-old from Toronto, is charged with six counts, including one each of carrying a concealed weapon, pointing a firearm, possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm while knowingly not holding a licence, and careless storage of ammunition, police said.

The accused also faces a count of possessing a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, and possessing a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, they said.

A second person, 22, also of Toronto, is accused of public mischief to divert suspicion (misleading police), failing to comply with a release order, and possessing a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The pair appeared in court on Saturday, police said. Neither appears to be accused of firing the shot that injured the victim.

A third suspect is being sought in connection with the case, and police said they are asking for the public’s help identifying them. A suspect description can be found on the LPS website.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.