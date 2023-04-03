Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Carole Baskin of ‘Tiger King’ to close, sell Big Cat Rescue sanctuary

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted April 3, 2023 11:02 am
Carole Baskin. View image in full screen
FILE - Carole Baskin attends the Los Angeles theatrical premiere of "The Conservation Game" on August 28, 2021, in Santa Monica, Calif. Baskin and her husband announced the closing of their sanctuary Big Cat Rescue on March 27, 2023. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Tiger King star Carole Baskin is saying goodbye to her beloved Big Cat Rescue sanctuary.

Big Cat Rescue announced its closure in a statement written by Baskin’s husband, Howard Baskin, last week.

The sanctuary, which has housed injured or orphaned native wild cats for 30 years, said it will move most of its wildlife population from Tampa, Fla., to the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Arkansas.

Read more: Gwyneth Paltrow not liable in Utah ski collision, jury says

Howard wrote that Big Cat Rescue will continue to fund the care of their animals at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge until the end of their lives.

Once the sanctuary’s wild cat population is transported to Arkansas, Howard claimed they will sell the Big Cat Rescue property and use the funds to support “species-saving projects.”

Story continues below advertisement

Alongside a desire to direct funds and attention to saving big cats in the wild, the statement noted it had become too costly to care for their “increasingly geriatric” population of 41 cats. Even with a smaller “skeleton staff” operating Big Cat Rescue since the COVID-19 pandemic, the overhead cost to operate the sanctuary runs apparently US$1.5 million per year.

“These are expenses like grounds maintenance, building maintenance, electricity for all the buildings and wells and tiger pool pumps, phones, insurances, technology updates, and equipment maintenance, to name a few,” the statement reads.

More on Entertainment

Read more: Jeremy Renner shares haunting 911 call of snowplow accident in emotional 1st TV interview

When Big Cat Rescue had 100 cats, the annual overhead cost equated to about $15,000 per animal. Now with only 41 cats, it reportedly costs the business $36,000 per cat each year.

The statement claimed the passage of last year’s federal Big Cat Public Safety Act in the U.S. — which Big Cat Rescue staunchly supported — will reduce the need for wild cat rescues. The act made it illegal to privately own big cat breeds including lions, tigers, leopards, cheetahs, jaguars, cougars or any hybrid of such species. The act also prohibited cub petting, which sees businesses breed baby animals to be used as photo props by paying customers.

Howard wrote in the statement that the goal of Big Cat Rescue has always been “to ‘put ourselves out of business,’ meaning that there would be no big cats in need of rescue and no need for the sanctuary to exist.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 will be shot in Vancouver

The sanctuary could not in good conscience, however, stay in operation until its population dwindled to zero, as the Baskins feel their funds and resources could be better allocated to saving wild populations from extinction.

“The win-win solution both for our captive cats and the cats in the wild is for us to merge our cat population with the population at another existing accredited sanctuary and devote the remaining resources of our sanctuary to the ‘in situ’ projects being conducted around the world to avoid extinction,” the statement reads.

Trending Now

Howard wrote that a current expansion project at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge is expected to be completed in six months and will provide adequate space to house Big Cat Rescue’s animals.

Baskin and Big Cat Rescue catapulted into the public eye three years ago as part of Netflix’s Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

Read more: Jennifer Aniston says ‘Friends’ offensive to ‘a whole generation of kids’

The documentary followed Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as “Joe Exotic,” a former Oklahoma zookeeper. He was convicted of trying to hire someone to kill Baskin, who had tried to shut him down, accusing the Oklahoma zoo of abusing animals and selling big cat cubs.

Story continues below advertisement

In retaliation, Maldonado-Passage raised questions about the disappearance of Baskin’s husband Don Lewis, who vanished mysteriously more than two decades ago. The documentary extensively covered Maldonado-Passage’s repeated accusations that Baskin killed her husband and possibly fed him to her tigers. Baskin, who founded Big Cat Rescue, has never been charged with any crime and released a statement refuting the accusations made in the series.

Maldonado-Passage was resentenced in 2022 to serve 21 years in prison after he begged the court for leniency as he began treatment for prostate cancer.

Click to play video: '‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic re-sentenced to 21 years in federal prison'
‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic re-sentenced to 21 years in federal prison

With files from The Associated Press 

NetflixTiger Kingjoe exoticcarole baskinbig cat rescuecarole baskin updateBig Cat Rescue announcementBig Cat Rescue closingBig Cat Rescue shut downCarole Baskin announcementCarole Baskin close sanctuaryWhat happened to Carole Baskin?What happened to Joe Exotic?
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers