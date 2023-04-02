Menu

Crime

Loaded weapon, drugs found in bag on Waterloo transit bus

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted April 2, 2023 6:07 pm
A Cambridge youth is facing charges after a bag containing a loaded weapon was left unattended on a Waterloo transit bus.
A Cambridge youth is facing charges after a bag containing a loaded weapon was left unattended on a Waterloo transit bus. WRPS
A youth is facing more than 17 charges after a loaded weapon was left on a transit bus in Waterloo.

Waterloo Regional Police were informed about a bag that was left unattended on a bus in the area of Conestoga Mall around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The bag contained what appeared to be an automatic rifle with two loaded magazines. It also contained several containers of controlled substances, including suspected cocaine, and counterfeit Canadian currency.

Read more: Waterloo police seize 2 guns during arrest in Kitchener

Investigators were able to trace the bag to a home in Cambridge.

Trending Now

The youth was arrested on Friday and remains in police custody for a bail hearing.

Story continues below advertisement

 

